WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WhiteHorse Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 1.0 %

WHF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.70. 3,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,404. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $295.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 8,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $98,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,223 shares of company stock worth $349,962. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.62%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.