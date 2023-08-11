WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $295.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.62%.

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 8,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $98,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,223 shares of company stock valued at $349,962. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

