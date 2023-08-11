WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.58. 88,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 194.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Bolduc purchased 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,314. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 30,223 shares of company stock worth $349,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

