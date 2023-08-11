WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.86% from the company’s current price.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 2.4 %

WOW traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 379,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $656.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 650.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 78,525 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.