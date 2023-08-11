William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Five9 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five9’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,883 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $892,791.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,799,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

