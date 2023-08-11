William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

BLUE stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

