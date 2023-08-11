WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. 1,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $22.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 165,587 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.

Featured Articles

