Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

WIX traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.61. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

