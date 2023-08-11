Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WWW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of WWW opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $695.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

