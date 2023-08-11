WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0232 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $232.08 million and $49.21 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003061 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007834 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02320817 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.