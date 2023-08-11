WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $964.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2,330.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 335,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,459,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

