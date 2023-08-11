WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

WSPOF stock remained flat at $133.49 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.03. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $135.53.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

