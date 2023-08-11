WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$205.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSPOF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
