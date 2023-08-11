X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.87 and last traded at $44.92. 6,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 116,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,483,000. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,380,000 after buying an additional 3,344,000 shares during the period.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

