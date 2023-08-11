X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.38. Approximately 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.