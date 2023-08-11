X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.38. Approximately 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.
