Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Purchased by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. 634,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,937. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $309.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 53.28% and a negative return on equity of 191.02%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

