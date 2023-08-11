XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Raymond James

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Vertical Research lowered shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after buying an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in XPO by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

