Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 14,863 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 281.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Silgan by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,527,000 after buying an additional 466,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after buying an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLGN opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

