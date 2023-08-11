Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 15,833 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 175.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $180.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

