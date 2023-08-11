Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 6,309 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 272.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $157.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,664. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

