Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 47,882 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 30.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 135,106 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Centene by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 169,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 329,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

Centene Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.75 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

