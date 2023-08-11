Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 206.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $268.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.