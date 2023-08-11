Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 413.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 97.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 330,101 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.