Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 211,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZM opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.77 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $113.79.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $444,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,998.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $444,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,998.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,732 shares of company stock worth $5,648,678. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

