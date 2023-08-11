Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after buying an additional 323,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 438,291.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,732,000 after buying an additional 3,221,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 186.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

