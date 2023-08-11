Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in UGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,312,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 18.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UGI

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.