Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Workiva by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Workiva by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Workiva
In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Workiva Stock Performance
Shares of WK opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.14. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
