Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.11 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,165 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,263 shares of company stock worth $2,955,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

