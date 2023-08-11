Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.36 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 175.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43.
Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
See Also
