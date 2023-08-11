Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.86 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 248.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp raised its position in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

