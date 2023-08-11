Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.17 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 143.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,456 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $73,232,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,176,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after buying an additional 632,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,735 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSK opened at $35.08 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

