Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 458.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,712 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Amphenol by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $87.91 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.