Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,135 shares during the period. NIO makes up about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,344,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $61,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NIO by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,802,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

NYSE NIO opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

