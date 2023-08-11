Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.20 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Insider Activity at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $70.63.

Alteryx Profile

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.