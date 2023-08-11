Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.40 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.