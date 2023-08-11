Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.