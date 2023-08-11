Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 331,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. XPeng comprises approximately 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in XPeng by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after buying an additional 292,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,748,000 after buying an additional 1,001,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in XPeng by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

XPEV stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPEV

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.