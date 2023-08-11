Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 14,686 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

