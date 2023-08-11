Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,887 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,399,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 302,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

