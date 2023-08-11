Yellow Pages Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Yellow Pages Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$12.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of C$11.91 and a 52-week high of C$14.91.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 69.31% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of C$62.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yellow Pages will post 2.8314351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.