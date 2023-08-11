YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in YETI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in YETI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

