YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YETI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

YETI traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 1,233,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. Equities analysts expect that YETI will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in YETI by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in YETI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

