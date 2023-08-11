Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

APH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 251,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,050. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after acquiring an additional 582,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after acquiring an additional 756,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

