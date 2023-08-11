Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 180,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after purchasing an additional 138,417 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

