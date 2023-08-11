Zacks Research Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

