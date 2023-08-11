Zacks Research Weighs in on IMAX Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

IMAX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IMAX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 137,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

