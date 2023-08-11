ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $470,797.75

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $470,797.75 and $448.85 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00100846 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029464 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

