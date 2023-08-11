Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ziff Davis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

ZD stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO Bret Richter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.13 per share, with a total value of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $707,000.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

