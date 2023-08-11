Ziff Davis’ (ZD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $94.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,310. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $423,655,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $142,930,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 10,147.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,538,000 after buying an additional 1,275,554 shares during the period.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

