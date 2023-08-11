Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 845,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $140,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $189.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.56.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

